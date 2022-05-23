Lottery Commission summons betting company over non-payment of winnings

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has summoned one of the betting companies, MSports over issues pertaining to non-payment of winnings.

The representatives of the company were invited to a meeting by the Director General of NLRC, Lanre Gbajabiamila in order to resolve the issues.

Gbajabiamila while speaking during the meeting explained that there have been a lot of complains by those who stake bet on Msports, adding that many people complained of not being paid their winnings, which went viral on Twitter.

Gbajabiamila explained further that he summoned the management of the betting company in order to answer to the allegations.

According to him, the Commission just ended a meeting with representative of MSports, Fumilola Akingbelu, where all issues pertaining to non-payment of winnings were resolved Msports will pay all winnings as soon as possible and unblock all blocked accounts within a short time.

The representative of the company, Fumilola Akingbelu, in her response explained that all issues pertaining to non-payment of winnings have been resolved during the meeting and pledged that MSports will pay all winnings as soon as possible.

Akinpelu added that the company will unblock all blocked accounts within a short time but as at Friday, a couple of punters have confirmed receiving their winnings shortly after the meeting.