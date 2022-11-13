London turns blue as First Bank UK clocks 40

London, the capital of the United Kingdom, turned blue on Friday, November 11, 2022, as First Bank Nigeria UK, which is a subsidiary of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited, marked its 40th anniversary.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Partnership Beyond Borders.”

The event, which had customers, members of government functionaries and the diplomatic community, regulators, and captains of industries in attendance, was convened to appreciate the patronage and support the bank had received since it opened its doors in the United Kingdom 40 years ago. As key stakeholders, they were instrumental in establishing the bank as an important gateway to connect international markets in Africa, Europe, and the rest of the world to the finest financial services solutions that the UK has to offer.

Guests at the event include Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola GCON, Chief Justice of Nigeria; Oba Sen. Dr. Moshood Olalekan Ishola Balogun, Alliiwo II, Olubadan of Ibadan Land; Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, High Commissioner, Nigerian High Commission, UK; and His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, former Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion include Umaru Abdul Mutallab, a Nigerian businessman and former Chairman of FirstBank, and Mohammed Indimi OFR, Chairman, Oriental Energy Resources.

Delivering his welcome address to the dignitaries and guests present, Sam Aiyere, Chief Executive Officer, FBN Bank UK Ltd., said, “Since its establishment, our bank has demonstrated an unmatched dexterity, serving as a gateway connecting international markets in Africa, Europe, and the rest of the world to the finest financial services solutions that the UK has to offer.

“Through its office in the UK and the Paris Branch, our Bank has continued to facilitate international trade between Africa and Europe while offering top-notch, world-class corporate, institutional, and private banking solutions to our esteemed customers.

We have recorded a laudable achievement only because you stand solidly with us. Therefore, I dedicate the success of the past 40 years to all our stakeholders. Thank you for being the lever beneath our thrust,” he also added.

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, FirstBank, appreciating the patronage and support extended to FBNBank UK, said, “Today we celebrate 40 years of unbroken business operations in the United Kingdom; 40 years of supporting and enabling dreams; 40 years of resilience and relevance; 40 years of trust, safety, and security; 40 years of long-term value to all stakeholders; and 40 years of partnerships beyond borders. I believe the future is bright for FBN Bank UK. With our beautiful outing tonight, our group stands out once again as one big and happy family of many parts.

In his speech, Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, highlighted that “FBNBank UK’s established presence in a leading global financial centre such as London ensures that FirstBank Group is well positioned to play an active role in the promotion of Africa as an investment destination, attract much-needed capital to the continent, and facilitate trade with other parts of the world.

“The presence of FirstBank in other countries outside Nigeria shows that the span of its impact is continent-wide.

“As you are headquartered in the largest economy on the continent, you have a unique role in also facilitating capital flows into other African countries and assisting their economic growth and development.”

In addition, in his goodwill message, President Muhammedu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief, Federal Republic of Nigeria, said, “FirstBank has profoundly demonstrated a high level of nationalism by keeping the Nigerian dream at the heart of its business through constant evolution to birth agile financial services solutions to suit the demands of its customers both home and abroad.

“Also, perhaps more than any other institution in its class, FirstBank has supported the Government by providing human resources at various times to boost much-needed professional expertise in various sectors of our economy.”