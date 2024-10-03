Lofty dreams of founding fathers attainable with collective actions – Soludo

Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra on Tuesday said the lofty dreams of Nigeria’s founding fathers were attainable if Nigerians re-dedicate themselves to the service of the country through collective actions.

Soludo made the assertion during his March Past remarks in Awka, at the Independence Day Parade to mark the nation’s 64th anniversary.

He said there was the need to go back and rekindle the flame that ignited the determination of the founding fathers to fight for and obtain independence.

“For 64 years, we have been striving to build this more perfect nation. We have made progress and leaps in various ways, but we still live with our challenges.

“My message today is that amidst our challenges, our tomorrow will be greater and brighter. I see prosperity and hope that the dreams and labour of our founding fathers will never be in vain.

“Our founding fathers had lofty dreams for us and they are not unattainable. We just need collective actions by putting our abundant human and natural resources together.

“If Nigerians, together, can build upon the foundation of our founding fathers, Nigeria will be far greater than what our founding fathers dreamt for us. I believe we can,” he said.

The governor promised that his administration would continue to work round the clock to deepen democratic governance in the state.

“I want to assure residents of Anambra that brighter and better days are ahead. With the just concluded Local government elections, we will deliver the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

“We will continue to prioritise sound qualitative education for our children, because that is the bridge for the future, as well as the welfare of government workers and pensioners in the state, “

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Police, Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency, Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra Brigade, Nigerian Girl Guides Association, Secondary and Primary school students were part of the National Day parade led by SP. Paul Igwenma, Parade Commander.

