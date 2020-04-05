Lockdown: Police arrest Funke Akindele over restriction violation

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele, for hosting a house party in violation of the on-going lockdown in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday, ChannelsTV reports.

Elkana said the actress was arrested for violating the restriction orders in the state as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The state government had restricted social gatherings in the state to not more than 20 people, as well as urged residents to maintain social distancing.

The Lagos State Police Command noted a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry, Elkana said in the statement.

He further stated that the crowd was celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello – popularly known as JJC Skillz, in an estate along Ajah in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

In addition, the command’s spokesman said that police detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Yaba were promptly drafted to the location where the actress was arrested, adding that investigations have commenced as efforts are in place to arrest other persons identified in the video.

Elkana asked singer Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley and JJC Skillz, WHO were among those seen at the party to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday in their interest or risk being declared wanted.

Akindele’s arrest came after she was heavily criticised on social media for hosting a party where a crowd comprising celebrities, was in attendance.

The party was in to celebrate her the birthday of her husband, singer, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz.

Thousands of aggrieved Nigerians trooped to social media to call for the arrest of Akindele, popularly called ‘Jenifa’ after a video of the party surfaced on the internet.

The actress, who is said to be an ambassador for the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Dettol, has appeared in adverts calling on Nigerians to observe social distancing and hygiene.

The actress later apologised in another video, saying that most of those who attended the party were colleagues, who were living temporarily within the estate and could not return to their home states because of the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akindele could be getting a jail term or a fine of N100, 000 or both according to the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) which prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.

“Where there is a violation of a close-down or stay at home order, security Agencies shall have power to arrest without warrant and may detain any person who violates the closedown or stay at home order for at least forty-eight (48) hours.

“Where the arrested person is found guilty, the person is liable to a fine of one Hundred Thousand Nara fine (N100,000.00) or one (1) month imprisonment or three (3) months Community service,” It reads in part.