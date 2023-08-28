Locals invade, loot palliative warehouse in Bayelsa

Yenagoa residents reportedly broke into and robbed a warehouse with palliatives on Sunday.

The state government kept the 2022 flood relief supplies in a warehouse in the Kpansia area.

It has yet to be established, though, whether the subsidy palliatives President Bola Tinubu sent to states to lessen the effects of the subsidy removal are also among the things the hungry locals stole.

The Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency confirmed the invasion of the warehouse and stated that it happened around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, almost an hour after the Director-General, Walamam Igrubia, and some BYSEMA staff left the warehouse premises.

BYSEMA also stated that the Agency used the warehouse to store food during the state’s 2022 flood.

In a statement, BYSEMA denounces the unidentified individuals’ invasion of a warehouse’s property and the state’s opposition party’s attempt to politicise the issue.