Locally made hair care products empower Nigerian women, boost domestic industry

Nneka walked through the ever-energetic market in Lagos, her eyes drawn to a stall brimming with organic, locally made hair care products—shea butter, coconut oil, and herbal shampoos.

A few years ago, her shelves would have been lined with imported products, but now, like many young Nigerian women, particularly Gen Z and millennials, she’s embraced the benefits of locally made products for her virgin hair. The transition from foreign brands to domestic products isn’t just a trend but a reflection of deeper shifts in consumer preferences and economic realities in Nigeria.

In recent years, the surge in women embracing their natural hair textures—what is popularly referred to as “virgin hair”—has ignited the rapid growth of the local hair care industry. With more women opting to avoid chemical relaxers and perms in favour of natural hair treatments, the demand for locally sourced, organic products has skyrocketed.

Shea butter, coconut oil, and other natural ingredients, abundant in Nigeria, are being harnessed by local entrepreneurs to create high-quality products tailored to the specific needs of African hair.

The Nigerian hair care industry is estimated to be worth over ₦250 billion, driven by the increasing popularity of natural hair and the rise of homegrown beauty brands.

Brands like OluShea, Arami Essentials, R&R Luxury, and Midas Naturals are carving out significant market shares by producing products that cater to Nigerian consumers’ unique hair needs, from moisturisers to scalp treatments and conditioners. These brands emphasise the use of indigenous ingredients, which resonate strongly with a generation conscious of health, and sustainability, and support local businesses.

According to a report by the Global Shea Alliance, Nigeria is one of the world’s largest producers of shea butter, which forms the cornerstone of many of these brands’ products. Additionally, the cosmetic industry in Africa is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7 per cent with Nigeria being a major driver of this growth, largely due to the shift toward natural beauty products.

Local entrepreneurs have tapped into this evolving beauty ecosystem, combining ancient beauty secrets with modern packaging and branding strategies. The rapid rise of e-commerce platforms such as Jumia and Instagram-based vendors has made these products accessible to a wider audience, further propelling the industry’s growth.

Despite challenges such as competition from global brands and fluctuating prices of raw materials, locally-made hair care products are transforming Nigeria’s beauty landscape, empowering women like Nneka to reclaim their roots—literally and figuratively—while supporting the local economy.

