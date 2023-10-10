Local airlines demand jet fuel import licence

Domestic airlines, under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on Monday, demanded that the Federal Government allow them get the required licence for the importation and distribution of aviation fuel, popularly called JetA1.

AON also asked the government to provide a dedicated line to access foreign exchange from the Central Bank of Nigeria to enable them to meet their obligations to passengers.

They called during a courtesy visit on the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, at his office in Abuja.

Abdulmunaf Yunusa, the President, AON, said the reason of the visit was to brief the minister about the challenges in the sector and proffer solutions, as well as congratulate him on his recent appointment as minister.

The association presented to the minister, where Roland Iyayi, the Chief Executive Officer, Top Brass Aviation, said there was a need to ensure the adequate supply of aviation fuel in the sector.

According to him, there is an urgent need to facilitate the liberalisation, procurement and distribution of JetA1 nationwide and allow AON to procure a licence for product importation and distribution and also immediate review of industry multiple

taxes, fees and charges.

He said AON had been denied that right to get the licence for a long time, adding that airline operators were the end users and should be granted permission to penetrate the market to source aviation fuel and distribute.