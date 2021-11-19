Livestock Feeds donates borehole to Abia community

Livestock Feeds PLC, animal feed production company, has donated a borehole to Eziama Community, in Aba North Local Government Area of Abia State.

The water project, which is situated within the company’s host community, was described by the community stakeholders as life-saving.

His Royal Majesty, Eze Sunday Udodirim, the traditional ruler of Eziama community, commended Livestock Feeds plc, for sinking a borehole for the community.

The traditional ruler, who expressed joy over the gesture, described it as first of its kind in the community and urged other companies in the area to emulate what Livestock Feeds has done and make a positive impact in the land that accommodates them.

“This is the right thing to do. No matter how small, let these companies do something to reduce the suffering of people.

“So many years back, we used to have a government public potable water scheme, but it is no more.

“We all know the importance of clean water. With this, my people will be relieved. My people are happy as you can see them fetching portable water after many years”.

Lack of potable water has been a long-standing problem for the people, despite the presence of several major industries within the community and its environs.

Adeniyi Adejola, head, Human Resource at Livestock Feeds PLC, said that the water project is in line with the firm’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) and also in line with the “access to clean water initiative” of the company.

He stated that Livestock Feeds PLC is committed to the same responsibility in every location where they are found, stressing that the recent one in Eziama is not the first and will not be the last of such and more social responsibility projects to its host communities.

“We’ve been here for over 50 years and we’ve never had problems with them. We’ve been doing other things just as we do in Lagos, Onitsha, Kano, Benin and our other locations.

“Since we’ve been here, we can’t recall any protest against us by the community or from us against them. It has been a peaceful coexistence.

“Also members of the community, who are qualified for any available position in the company are often employed on merit and equal opportunity”.