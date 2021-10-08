Livestock feeds promote benefits of egg consumption as world marks 25th anniversary

Livestock Feeds Plc, a pioneer in manufacturing and marketing animal feeds, is promoting the health benefits of consuming eggs as it joins the rest of the world to celebrate the 25th anniversary of World Egg Day.

In a press statement, the company described eggs as truly nature’s perfect package—a sentiment that captures this year’s theme; “Eggs for all: Nature’s Perfect Package.”

“Eating eggs from childhood to adulthood has been a source of good nutrition for all. Eggs are an essential food that has fed millions for ages,” the company stated, noting that it has continued to see a continuous rise in the demand for eggs from poultry farms in Nigeria.

The origin of the World Egg Day celebrations can be traced back to Vienna in 1996 when it was decided to celebrate the power of the egg on the second Friday in October each year.

Since then, egg fans around the world have thought up new creative ways to honour this incredible nutrient powerhouse, and the day of celebration has grown and evolved over time.

This year’s World Egg Day takes place today on Friday 8, October and will mark the 25th anniversary of the event.

The 2021 celebration will centre around the brilliant versatility of the egg and its multitude of benefits to people at every stage of life.

Adegboyega Adedeji, managing director, said promoting the healthy benefits of eating eggs as the world celebrates World Egg Day is hinged on part of their activities for the year as they embarked on a CSR project by establishing a smallholding poultry farm for Sango Senior Secondary School, Agege, Lagos state.

“The project has continued to provide students with the opportunity to learn the basic skills and practical management techniques involved in rearing poultry in animal production. As we celebrate world egg day, we celebrate the “egg-ceptional” benefits of eggs,” Adedeji said.

