Little cheer as cost-of-living crisis dampens Christmas

Oyiza Fache, a fashion designer, had anticipated a high number of customers at her fashion store, Naija Dressmaker. This has been a ritual every Christmas.

However, it has not been the case this year. With inflation at a 28-year high and Nigerians experiencing the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, she has seen few requests from clients.

“I understand it because in my house we are only spending on essentials,” said 40-year-old Fache, noting that living in Africa’s most populous nation is all about survival as households are in dire straits.

“I also didn’t make dresses for my children this Christmas despite being a fashion designer. I need to save up for their school fees for January, which is more essential than Christmas clothing,” she said.

Read also: If it’s confusing you: Don’t panic, it’s still Merry Christmas

Fache, like millions of Nigerians, are cutting down on purchases and forgoing traditions as prices continue on a relentless rise. The situation is shrinking wallets and affecting people’s ability to feed, forcing Nigerians into a desperate search for free food.

No fewer than 60 people, including children, died in three separate stampedes last week in the country, as large crowds gathered to collect rice and other food items distributed at annual Christmas events.

By this time last year, Nigerian streets from Lagos to Abuja, Abakaliki, Ibadan and Port Harcourt were bubbling with Christmas excitement, but the mood is gloomy in 2024 as the cost of living crisis intensifies.

Nigerians are now poorer than they were in 2023, with the World Bank saying in its latest Nigeria Development Update report that at least 129 million people (64.5) live below the national poverty line in Africa’s most populous nation.

Food prices are at 100 percent high year to date as weaker naira, climate change, petrol subsidy removal and escalating insecurity that hit the people hard.

The constant surge has accelerated headline inflation to 34.6 percent in November 2024 and food inflation to 39.9 percent, according to the most recent National Bureau of Statistics CPI report.

“Prices of everything have gone up, and things are difficult right now,” said Blessing Olaore, a 52-year-old woman, who was at Mile 12 Market to make purchases.

“Food is quite expensive. People’s source of income is not as high as it was before. So, giving gifts this Christmas will be hard,” said Olaore.

High Cost of Food

A BusinessDay survey at some markets in Lagos shows that a 50kg bag of local parboiled rice, which was sold for an average of N60,000 a year ago, now sells for an average of N100,000, indicating a 66 percent increase in price.

A 50 kg bag of foreign rice sold for N65,000 last December now sells for N120,000, indicating an 85 percent rise in price.

Similarly, a 10 kg carton of frozen chicken now sells for N55,000 as against N32,000 sold in December 2023, indicating a 71.9 percent increase in price. Also, a 10 kg of frozen turkey now sells for N75,000 as against N50,000 a year ago, showing a 50 percent rise in price.

Read also: Christmas in the shadow of hardship as Plateau residents face economic struggles

Similarly, a 25-liter gallon of vegetable oil sells for N80,000 as against N42,000 last December, while a big bottle sells for N6,000.

For fresh tomatoes, a big basket sells for N40,000 as against N21,000 sold last December. A bag of pepper now sells between N45,000 and N50,000.

Prices of onions have surged by 133.3 percent in a year as a 100kg bag sells for an average of N280,000 as against N120,000 seen last December. A small bag now sells for N180,000.

Judith Enendu, a mother of three, said the intensifying cost-of-living crisis means Christmas will be a bit different this year for her family.

“Yearly at Christmas, I usually cooked and shared food items with my neighbours. However, I will not be doing that this year because I cannot afford to do so owing to the high cost of food items,” Enendu said.

Share