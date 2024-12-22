Christmas in the shadow of hardship as Plateau residents face economic struggles

As Christmas draws near, the festive cheer typically associated with the holiday season is rapidly fading for many in Plateau State. With an economy reeling from multiple crises ranging from rising inflation, high cost of fuel, and joblessness, residents are bracing for a holiday season that promises to be more about survival than celebration. For many, the dream of a joyful Christmas has dimmed, leaving them to reflect on how far they’ve fallen since the previous year.

Plateau State, known for its picturesque landscapes and vibrant communities, is not immune to the ongoing national economic turmoil. Rising inflation rates and the devaluation of the naira have turned basic necessities into burdens. Prices of essential goods have surged, and local markets, once bustling with holiday shoppers, now sit empty. The joyful anticipation of Christmas seems lost, replaced by a grim reality of economic hardship.

Businesses that once flourished during the Christmas rush have reported a sharp drop in sales. The festive decorations are fewer, and even the most basic goods are out of reach for many.

“It was better last year. This same time last year, I had already made more than N750,000 thousand from the sale of onions, tomatoes and carrots but this year, I have not made close to that but I am still hoping. People are actually willing to buy but there is no money. We will continue to wait for better days,” Ladi, a trader in building materials market Jos, told BusinessDay.

The steep rise in the cost of living has hit Plateau residents hard. Prices for staple foods, once affordable, are now skyrocketing. A 50kg bag of rice that previously sold for 80,000 naira now exceeds 130,000 naira, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet. The costs of cooking oil, beans, and other essentials have also increased dramatically, forcing families to make impossible choices between food, utilities, and rent.

High cost of fuel has added to the weight of an already burdened population as fuel prices have skyrocketed. Public transport has become unaffordable for many, further isolating communities from one another. For the average resident, traveling to visit family during the holiday season or even commuting to work has become a financial strain they simply cannot afford.

The job market in Plateau is grim, with many young people struggling to secure meaningful employment. With few opportunities for those who have completed their education, the dream of a prosperous future has been replaced with the harsh reality of underemployment and joblessness.

Small businesses, once the backbone of Plateau’s economy, are facing unprecedented challenges. Shop owners, traders, and street vendors, who normally thrive in the Christmas rush, are now on the brink of closure. The price of raw materials has shot up, and without enough customers to sustain their operations, many have been forced to scale back or shut their doors altogether.

As the economic crisis deepens, the poverty rate in Plateau State continues to climb. Many families who were once able to support themselves comfortably are now living below the poverty line. With jobs harder to come by and wages failing to keep pace with inflation, a significant portion of the population finds itself struggling to provide basic necessities, let alone the luxuries of a Christmas celebration.

Plateau residents, especially those in rural areas, are facing a growing food insecurity crisis. Farmers, the lifeblood of the state’s rural economy, are grappling with increased costs for fertilizers, seeds, and equipment.

Combined with unpredictable weather patterns, many have seen their harvests dwindle. As food prices rise and income stagnates, families face the daunting challenge of securing enough food to get by.

The economic downturn has also put immense pressure on Plateau’s healthcare system. With many residents unable to afford medical care, treatable conditions go untreated, and preventable diseases spread. Hospitals, which are often understaffed and underfunded, are overwhelmed with patients. The economic strain has created an added burden on an already struggling health sector.

Charitable organisations, which traditionally play a critical role in providing support to those in need during Christmas, are also feeling the pinch. With donations decreasing, many NGOs are unable to extend the help they typically offer during the holiday season. The usual aid, such as food, clothing, and other necessities, is simply not available in the quantities required.

In past years, Plateau residents would come together to celebrate the holiday season, often sharing meals, exchanging gifts, and participating in communal activities. This year, however, economic hardship has strained these traditions. Families are finding it increasingly difficult to gather, and the spirit of togetherness that defines the holidays is being overshadowed by economic worries.

Plateau’s rich cultural traditions, especially those centered around Christmas, are at risk. Local festivals, music performances, and community events that once highlighted the state’s heritage are now fewer and further between. The lack of disposable income has led many to skip these cultural festivities, further dampening the holiday spirit.

The economic crisis has sparked frustration with political leaders in Plateau State. Residents are growing increasingly disillusioned with the promises made by elected officials, who are perceived as having failed to address the pressing economic issues. As the gap between the rich and the poor widens, many are calling for more action and transparency from those in power.

For many, Christmas this year will be less about festivities and more about reflection. As families struggle to put food on the table, the idea of celebrating is becoming an afterthought. The season is now a time to reflect on what was lost in the face of economic hardships, with many wondering how they will make it through the coming year.

The youth of Plateau State are bearing the brunt of the crisis. With unemployment rates soaring, many young people are finding it difficult to make ends meet, let alone participate in the Christmas festivities. The lack of opportunities for the younger generation has led to feelings of disillusionment and frustration, and many have lost hope in the promises of a better future.

Women, particularly those in rural areas, are facing unique challenges this Christmas. Many are the primary breadwinners in their households, and with rising costs and limited employment opportunities, they are feeling the weight of the economic crisis more than most. Children, too, are facing a bleak holiday, with no gifts to look forward to and no festive meals to enjoy.

Read also: Despite harsh economy Nigerians gear up for happy Christmas celebration

Artists, musicians, and other creatives who rely on the Christmas season to showcase their talents are finding it harder than ever to make a living. Without the usual festive events to perform at or art fairs to sell their work, many local creatives are seeing their incomes dry up. Social media offers some hope, but the lack of financial support makes it difficult for many to sustain their craft.

The public sentiment in Plateau is one of desperation. As Christmas approaches, many residents feel abandoned by both their government and the wider society. With little hope for economic relief, they are left to navigate the harsh realities of poverty and unemployment, with no end in sight.

This Christmas, survival is the priority for many families. Rather than spending money on gifts or special meals, many are choosing to put food on the table and keep the lights on. For many, the concept of a traditional Christmas dinner or a holiday gathering seems distant, as the focus is solely on meeting basic needs.

“Who is talking about celebrations, we are more concerned about what we will eat than spending money on celebrations. After all were is the money to spend,” said a woman who simply gave her name as Charity.

The emotional toll of the economic crisis is palpable. Families are not only dealing with material hardship, but also the psychological strain that comes with uncertainty about the future. Anxiety, depression, and stress are widespread, as people grapple with the fear of an uncertain future.

Though the future remains uncertain, the people of Plateau State are showing resilience in the face of adversity. Their ability to survive despite overwhelming odds is a testament to their strength. While Christmas may not be what it once was, it serves as a reminder of their tenacity and hope for a better tomorrow.

The future of Plateau State remains unclear, but the people’s determination to rise above their current struggles remains strong. As Christmas draws near, the hope that better days will come keeps residents going. Though the season may be marked by hardship, the resilience of the people shines brighter than any Christmas light.

Share