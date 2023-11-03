Lisbon manager Reuben Amorim speaks on replacing Ten Hag at Man United

Ruben Amorim , Sporting Lisbon boss, has been widely tipped to replace the embattled Dutch tactician at Old Trafford.

Following runs of poor results at Old Trafford, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been under serious pressure and speculations about his future at the club.

Manchester United suffered a consecutive 3-0 defeats at Old Trafford to Manchester City in a derby and were sent out of the Carabao Cup after losing to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The Red Devils have endured a terrible start to the season under Ten Hag, and are in eighth position with 15 points on the Premier League table, losing five of their 10 league matches.

According to reports in England, Reuben Amorim and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane have been lined up as potential replacements for the Dutchman if the club’s current plight continues.

Responding to speculations regarding Manchester United’s coaching role, Reuben Amorim refused to give too much away when asked about the possibility of moving to Old Trafford.

“This year, I’m not returning to the same conversation as last year. I’m not going to make any comment on these situations.

“Regarding the future, I have an idea for the end of the season, but I won’t say it now. But the results and the context take us to something different. I don’t want to be commenting on these things. Manchester United has not contacted me.”

Ruben Amorim, who is still only 38, led Sporting to their first league title in 19 years in his first full season in the 2020/21 season and has also won the Portuguese League Cup twice and the Portuguese Super Cup during his time at the club.

Amorim has been in charge at Sporting since March 2020 and has never managed outside of Portugal.

According to reports, Amorim has a €10 million (£8.7 million) release clause in his contract, but the 38-year-old has hinted that he respects and wants to fulfil his contract at the Portuguese club.

Man United next face a trip to Fulham on Saturday, before a crucial away trip to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, where only a victory will do in both matches.