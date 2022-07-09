LIRS enhances payment procedure on eTax for taxpayers

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) is currently optimizing its payment procedures for utmost efficiency and taxpayers’ convenience.

Ayodele Subair,Chairman LIRS said as part of its digitization process, the agency is discontinuing all previously used bill references effective from August 1, 2022 during a discussion on Sunday.

Subair said that only the Enterprise Tax Solutions (eTax), generated bill references will be acceptable for tax payments.

LIRS in October 2019, launched the eTax platform,to engender seamless tax operations and reduce compliance costs to taxpayers.

Etax has improved the effectiveness of tax administration in Lagos State since its launch.

He added that the platform was built for one-stop shop for all tax transactions, and it is in the same spirit that the generation of bill references, required for all tax payments, is now exclusive to the eTax platform.

Subair reiterated that by August 1, 2022, eTax would become the only authorized channel to generate bill reference for tax payments and other tax-related transactions in Lagos State.