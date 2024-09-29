A lion has killed a zoo worker, Babaji Daule, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, located in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The 35-year-old zoo keeper who was killed by the wild animal on Saturday was reported to not have secured the locks to the lion’s enclosure before approaching the cage to feed it which led to the lion attacking Daule, who sustained fatal injuries.

Until his death, Daule was a trained handler of a male lion at the zoological Garden in the facility.

The state police command through its spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the accident.

“A deadly incident involving a wild animal attack has been reported by the Area Commander Metro on September 28, 2024, at about 7:40 hrs by the Chief Security Officer of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, who informed the Divisional Police Officer that a 35-year-old man named Babaji Daule from Bauchi State,” Odutola said.

“It was discovered that the lion handler carelessly neglected to secure the locks and barricade the lion’s enclosure before approaching the cage to feed the animal.

“This negligence allowed the lion to escape and attack the handler, resulting in fatal injuries to the handler’s neck and eventual death.”

The park’s management, in its statement, while addressing the case disclosed that “the zookeeper (Daule), feeling comfortable with the animal, left the safety gate open and proceeded to feed the lion. He was attacked and killed on the spot.

“To prevent further mutilation of the body, the animal was put down immediately by personnel of the park.

“It is important to state that this activity fell completely outside the standard feeding routine of the park,”

The management, however, expressed that investigations have begun, and the matter has since been reported to the police for their investigation.

Recall that a few weeks ago, some wild animals had escaped from captivity after flooding hit Borno state.

Ali Donbest, who runs the Sanda Kyarimi Zoo, disclosed he had no knowledge of exactly how many animals are free but a hunt is on to locate them.

He added, “We’ve been able to recapture the ostrich seen on the street and we also got a call that a crocodile had been found in another location but we cannot get there due to the floods.

He said the flood that hit the state might have dispersed animals from other locations.

“We got a report that a hippo was seen somewhere and we don’t have hippos in the zoo, so the waters might also disperse animals from other locations too,” he said.