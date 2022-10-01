Like USA, others, Nigeria should set pace for governance, risk compliance – Amusa

Foluso Amusa, the chairman of the Organising Committee for Governance, Risk Compliance and Financial Crime Prevention Awards has explained that like USA, Canada, United Kingdom and the EU countries, firms are being recognised for distinguishing themselves as pacesetters across the Governance, Risk, Compliance and Financial Crime Prevention sectors yearly and Nigeria should not be left out.

“It is important that the efforts of firms and professionals in these fields who are doing a lot of work by adhering to regulations and global standards should be recognised and rewarded in Nigeria at the first instance and Africa at large,” Amusa said.

Speaking on the Governance, Risk Compliance and Financial Crime Prevention Awards, which holds on Friday, November 25, 2022, he explained that the Governance, Risk, Compliance & Financial Crime Prevention Awards was inspired by continuous effort of firms keeping abreast and up to date with evolving and changing regulatory landscape across the various services, products and industries.

Governance, Risk Compliance and Financial Crime Prevention Awards (GRC & FinCrime Prevention Awards) is an annual award that honours exceptional contributions of businesses, institutions and professionals adding value to the GRC and FinCrime Prevention Space will hold in November 2022.

Speaking further, Amusa shed light on what makes this year’s edition different from the maiden edition, “This year’s edition will be different from the maiden edition on many levels. Firstly, we are including Women in GRC & FinCrime Prevention Awards category. We are also introducing the GRC and FinCrime Summit. The aim is to engage leaders in the industry who will be discussing ways by which standards can be improved and excellence can be promoted. This year, we will also be simplifying and automating the Voting and judging process”.

The theme for the summit is titled: ‘Managing 3rd Party Ecosystem Risks & Data Sharing Amongst FIs to combat ML/TF’.

He further stated that the GRC & FinCrime Prevention Awards would encourage and promote industry best practices and adherence to prevailing local and international regulations and standards.

“We would also acknowledge and reward the professionals and organisations currently flying the flag of excellence in these fields,” he said.