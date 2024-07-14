Lijadu Sisters reclaim legacy with landmark Numero Group deal

The pioneering Nigerian duo, the Lijadu Sisters, have joined forces with Chicago-based label Numero Group in a comprehensive partnership aimed at restoring their rightful place in music history. Announced on July 10th, the deal goes beyond reissues, seeking to rectify past injustices and ensure proper recognition for the sisters’ groundbreaking work.

Taiwo and the late Kehinde Lijadu, identical twins and second cousins to Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, were fearless innovators in Nigeria’s male-dominated music scene during the 1970s. Their genre-bending sound fused Afrobeat with pop, psychedelic rock, reggae, disco, and jazz, all delivered with powerful vocals and lyrics tackling social issues like gender equality and government corruption. They collaborated with musical giants like King Sunny Adé, David Byrne, Ginger Baker, and Art Blakey, showcasing their versatility and global appeal.

The sisters, whose influence extends to modern artists like Amaarae and Tems, released five albums under Decca Records’ Afrodisia imprint. However, regaining control of their music proved a long struggle. Copyright infringements and unpaid royalties plagued their career, with Nas’ “Life’s Gone Low” (2006) and Ayra Starr’s “Sare” (2021) being just two examples of uncleared samples.

The Numero Group partnership seeks to rectify these wrongs. A multi-year, multi-record reissue campaign will finally bring their entire discography to the forefront. Kicking things off is a remastered and restored edition of their 1979 album “Horizon Unlimited,” featuring their hit “Come On Home.” Five-time Grammy winner Michael Graves, known for his work with Blondie and Stax Records, has meticulously remastered the album, available now on streaming services and due for physical release on CD and vinyl on September 20th. This edition will include the first-ever transcription of the lyrics in both Yoruba and English, corrected album credits, and original artwork.

This is just the beginning. Numero Group plans to reissue all the Lijadu Sisters’ albums, along with a treasure trove of previously unavailable singles, EPs, and rare recordings. “We are thrilled to introduce a new generation to the music of the Lijadu Sisters,” said a Numero Group representative. “Their story and influence deserve to be celebrated.”

Taiwo Lijadu expressed her excitement: “Young people love our music, and that’s incredibly rewarding. ‘Horizon Unlimited’ was our last album with Decca, and it’s been a long journey. We funded the recording ourselves, which was unheard of at the time. This partnership allows us to connect with younger audiences and explore creative collaborations with filmmakers and writers.”

The Lijadu Sisters’ story is one of resilience and artistic triumph. With Numero Group by their side, their legacy is finally receiving the recognition it deserves.