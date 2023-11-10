Liivelihoods can only be secured through skills, self-reliance, Kwara Rector tells graduates

Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, Rector of the Kwara State Polytechnic (KWARAPOLY) has advised graduates of the institution and other institutions in Nigeria to embrace vocational and entrepreneurial skills as the only escape route for the younger generation to fight the increasing gap of unemployment and underemployment.

Mohammed, asked Nigerian graduates of various disciplines, especially the 8,350 graduates of HND and ND from KWARA POLY, to be upright and tap from abundant entrepreneurial skills gained from schools to be self-reliant and contribute immensely to the Country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), noted that all schools should endeavour to combine academics with entrepreneurial studies in order for graduates to be self-reliant after schooling.

Speaking at the 29th Convocation Ceremony of the 2022/2023 Academic Sessions held in Ilorin, Kwara State Capital on Thursday, Mohammed also enjoined 5,350 HND graduates and 3,000 ND graduands to cultivate the habit of honesty, diligence and hard work and get ready to soar in a highly competitive world.

“You have laboured hard, toiled tirelessly and burnt the candle at both ends and these have culminated in this joyous event. No doubt, your dreams have been fulfilled and you have become the pride and glories of your parents and guardians.

Read also: Kwarapoly Microfinance Bank set to kick off operations

“Therefore, you must always remember that the certificates in your possession are very precious; they are confirmations that you have proved yourselves worthy in character and learning”, he said.

He lauded Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State for creating an enabling environment for the Management of the Institution to discharge its duties effectively, explaining that the Management of the Institution was able to achieve a lot through the Government’s support

While giving an account of his stewardship, he noted that the projects to be commissioned would include a 33KV power project, renovated old IOT lecture halls, laboratories/workshops and offices and 2.5 Km reinforced concrete drainage.

Read also: Rector appeals to government, NGOs to assist Kwara poly

Others according to him, were the remodelled library and information science department, the Zango power project, the renovation of the IOT complex, the construction of drainages, landscaping/construction of the walkway, centralized online research assessment and submission system (CORASS)/digital project building, renovation of the old library, and renovation of the medical lodge.

He stated that some of the challenges of the Institution included funding, illegal occupation of polytechnic land, porosity of the permanent campus, accreditation of programmes and ageing structures.

Responding, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, represented by Abdulkadir Aliyu Mahe, the Governor’s Chief of Staff, commended the Management of the Polytechnic for breaking new grounds in infrastructural development, adding that the Government would continue to support the Polytechnic in its goals.