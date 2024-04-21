LIFEPAGE to empower Nigerians for financial success with ‘Global Wealth Creation Summit’

In an effort to address the pressing economic issues that 9 out of 10 people have, LIFEPAGE, one of the leading real estate organisation in Lagos, Nigeria dedicated to wealth creation and retention, is set to host anticipated Global Wealth Creation Summit 2024.

Scheduled for April 27, 2024, the annual event promises to provide attendees with invaluable insights and strategies for building sustainable wealth in today’s dynamic economic landscape.

The summit boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including Olumide Emmanuel, renowned for his expertise in wealth creation for entrepreneurs and career people, and Oladipupo Clement, an esteemed wealth, real estate and business coach.

With their wealth of knowledge and experience, these speakers are poised to deliver engaging presentations ranging from creating wealth as a career person to creating wealth as an entrepreneur.

One of the key focal points of this year’s summit is the exploration of real estate as a vehicle for wealth creation and retention. Recognizing the immense potential of the real estate market in Nigeria, LIFEPAGE aims to empower attendees with the insight needed to leverage this lucrative opportunity and achieve their financial goals.

The summit will take place online, allowing participants to join virtually from the comfort of their homes. While attendance is free, registration is compulsory to ensure a seamless and enriching experience for all attendees.

“We are thrilled to host the Global Wealth Creation Summit once again and provide Nigerians home and abroad with the requisite knowledge and resources they need to take control of their financial future,” said a spokesperson for LIFEPAGE. By focusing on real estate as a means of wealth creation and retention, we hope to empower individuals to build lasting prosperity for themselves and their families.”

With a start time of 11 AM WAT, the Global Wealth Creation Summit 2024 promises to be a transformative event for all who attend. Whether you’re a career person looking to retire rich, early and safely or an entrepreneur seeking to create wealth by building a successful business, this summit offers invaluable insights and opportunities to help you achieve your financial goals.