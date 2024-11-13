Libya deports 7 Nigerians, others for illegal migration

The Department for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM) has deported seven Nigerians, three Bangladeshis and three Ghanians detained at the Qanfoudah Immigration Detention Centre, Libya.

This was revealed in a post on Tuesday by Migrant Rescue Watch on its X handle, where it stated that all individuals were flown out of Libya through Benina International Airport in Benghazi, Libya for violating Libyan laws.

“Libya 12.11.24 – DCIM deported from Qanfoudah Immigration Detention Center 13 migrants (Bangladesh 3, Ghana 3 and Nigeria 7) via Benina International Airport in Benghazi. All individuals were deported for violating laws in force in the Libyan state,” the tweet read.

On January 30, 2024, Channels Television reported in a post on his X handle about the deportation of 323 illegal Nigerian migrants in Libya who were flown back to Nigeria through Mitiga International Airport.

“Illegal migrants from Nigeria sit in a waiting room before going to the airport during a deportation operation in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on January 30, 2024. The body responsible for fighting against illegal immigration in Libya, in coordination with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), organised the return of 323 illegal Nigerians to their country via Mitiga International Airport,” it tweeted.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Libyan legislation relating to irregular migration provides that all foreigners who fail to comply with requirements for entry and exit or regularisation of their stay are considered irregular migrants and accordingly are subjected to relevant sanctions, including imprisonment, fines, deportation and immigration detention.

A study by IOM entitled, ‘Priorities for the development of Libya’s policy,’ says Libya’s rules and administrative practice relating to expulsion and deportation include wide criteria that determine when a foreigner can be expelled, which allows little room for alternatives to deportation for migrants who committed minor immigration offenses.

According to Article 17 of Law 6/1987 by Libya, an alien shall be deported if he enters the country without a proper visa; if he refuses to leave the country despite the expiry of his authorized residence period and the competent authorities refuse renewal thereof; if the residence visa granted to him is revoked for any reasons as specified in Article 16 of this Law and if a judicial decision is issued for his deportation.

“Article 9 of Regulation 125/2005 provides that if the date and place of departure are not specified in the deportation decision, the foreign national is given a deadline of no more than 15 days, by which he/she must leave the country,” IOM says.

In 2006, through Decision 10/2006, Libya established a court and a prosecution office for irregular migration with the authority to rule on violations of Law 6/1987.

However, according to Libyan officials to whom the Consultant spoke, the court has heard only a few cases to date and is currently not functional. Also not currently functional is a committee to monitor arrest, detention and expulsion of migrants, which was introduced by Decision 67/2004.

According to Law 19/2010, Article 1, foreign nationals who fail to comply with the requirements for entry and/or regularization of their stay are considered irregular migrants and accordingly subjected to relevant penalties, including fines, imprisonment and deportation.

