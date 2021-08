Liberty Assured Limited has been awarded Outstanding Digital Lending Company of the Year 2021 by MARKETING EDGE, Nigeria’s leading marketing and advertising publication. The award was given to Liberty Assured Limited for offering smart, excellent financial and digital lending services within the low, middle and upper-level investment market with top-notch innovation in Nigeria. The award…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login