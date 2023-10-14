Liberia: George Weah overtakes Boakai as more results come in

In the most recent survey of Liberian presidential candidates, President George Weah has risen to the top, only two days after former Vice President Joseph Boakai had taken an early lead.

Weah presently leads with 216,344 votes, or 44.56% of the total, followed closely by Boakai with 207,217 votes, or 42.69% of the votes, according to figures made public by the National Elections Commission. Weah is running on behalf of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), while Boakai is running on behalf of the opposition Unity Party (UP).

In the early hours of the voting on October 10, Boakai, the former vice president of Liberia, had lead Weah, a former international football player turned politician.

The nation will be kept on edge as the presidential contest heats up, though, as the most recent statistics points to a shift in momentum in Weah’s favour. The most recent vote counts are from 1,527 of the 5,890 voting locations, or 25.93% of all polling places in the nation.

According to observers, the race’s closeness is a reflection of Liberians’ need for economic stability and their yearning for change. The election results thus far demonstrate the great interest and investment of the Liberian people in their political fate, despite the fact that Weah and Boakai have offered opposing ideas for the future of the nation.

Experts pointed out that in order for either Boakai or Weah to emerge victorious in the presidential race, at least two of the top five vote-rich counties—Nimba, Bong, Margibi, and Lofa—as well as Montserrado, the country’s most populous county, needed to be decisively held by one of them.

On November 7, there will be a runoff if none of the two front-runners receives less than 50% of the vote in the first round.

The results of the election must be announced by the NEC within 15 days after the vote date. This implies that on October 25th, or possibly earlier, the election’s ultimate outcome will be announced.

As Liberia’s first democratically elected leader since 1944, Weah rode to victory in 2017 and made history. The polls on October 10 are being portrayed as a referendum on the incumbent