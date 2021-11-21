LG Electronics launches 5th free wash centre in Ibadan

LG Electronics has reiterated its commitment to driving healthy living through nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and extension of its ‘Life’s Good with LG Wash’ intervention to Ibadan, Oyo State.

The company has commissioned four Free Wash Centres across the country namely; Port Harcourt, Lagos, Benin and Kano with the aim of supporting communities lacking adequate water to efficiently carry out laundry activities as well as encourage proper hygienic living.

The new Free Wash Centre situated at the LG showroom on Iwo road, Oyo State becomes the fifth laundry cabin launched by LG Electronics since the commissioning of the state-of-the-art free wash centres across the key regions in the country. The first of its kind was built in Lagos in 2018 and since then, other regions have enjoyed the unique CSR initiative.

Brian Kang, general manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa, the company is committed to driving sustainability through inclusive growth. “For us, we believe that ‘Life’s Good’ when shared with others.”

“We have remained competitive while improving sustainability; we have enabled investment and innovation required to deploy new technologies and to safely and responsibly develop progressive products. LG Electronics will continue to support communities even in the future,” he said.

Hari Elluru, head of Corporate Marketing Division, LG Electronics West Africa, speaking at the occasion said the free wash centre was designed to operate on a daily basis in order to improve the living conditions as well as support the daily washing needs of people in the area.

“LG Electronics has over the years continued to receive commendation from Nigerian consumers for having their interest at heart in the development of cutting-edge technological products. In almost four years of operating, all the free wash centres have served over 50,000 people and washed more than 500,000 sets of clothes,” he said.

The laundry cabin is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to effectively take care of the laundry needs of the people for free. The facility with several LG Washing machines, Dryers, Air Conditioning units, uninterrupted power supply, constant supply of water among others is to ensure that the facility operates seamlessly.

The free wash centres initiative will continue for a while tending to the immediate need of the people within the community where they are installed. The aim is not to serve only customers that mostly patronise LG Electronics but to serve all and sundry within the community.

LG Electronics has over the years been at the forefront of giving back to society – engaging in different activities from different sectors including education, health, youth empowerment etc.