LG donates air conditioner to Ifako Ijaiye general hospital

In a moving aim at fulfilling its part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, Thursday donated the newly introduced Artcool Inverter air conditioners to the hospital.

Speaking at the occasion, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Hari Elluru, said over the years the brand has initiated several CSR activities across the country, adding that it was passionate about impacting the life of Nigerians.

Elluru expressed the optimism that the air conditioner would improve the service delivery in the hospital and provide an enabling environment for the medical personnel and patients.

According to him, “Across Nigeria, we are committed to providing the best service to Nigerians and it forms the basis of our CSR where we have invested millions on directly impacting Nigerians.

“We believe that the air conditioning units we are donating today will improve the service delivery in the hospital and provide the enabling environment for the medical personnel and patients”.

In his appreciation speech while receiving the items on behalf of the management of the hospital, the Medical Director, Bamidele Mustapha, commended LG Electronics for the kind gesture and choosing the hospital for the donation, adding that it would be judiciously used.

The Medical Director further commend the brand for the quality of product it was producing, adding that it was the best in the market and would help improve life.

“We implore LG to keep the good work up and running so that all and sundry can benefit. Life is truly good with LG. We are proud to be the recipients of these distinctively designed air conditioners.

“We appreciate LG Electronics’ generosity and goodwill to our community which is clearly demonstrated by this donation. By donating these innovative air conditioners, LG Electronics through this event has shown itself to be a brand that truly cares for the health of the community,” he said.

The event was attended by some other officials from LG, including Jung June Yoon, the AC product manager.