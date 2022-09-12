LG autonomy: NULGE threatens to vote against APC in Ondo

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo State branch has vowed to vote against lawmakers and the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the state failed to back and implement local government autonomy

The union, while imploring the state legislature to accelerate the process required for the total autonomy of the local government system in Ondo, appealed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to do the needful on the issue.

Addressing a press conference on Friday at the secretariat of the union in Akure, the state president of NULGE, Bola Taiwo, urged Akeredolu not to tow the path of Lagos and Ekiti States that opposed the autonomy.

Taiwo maintained that the local government workers would not hesitate to vote out lawmakers opposed to the passage of the autonomy in 2023.

He said “NULGE in Ondo State is by this medium urging our workers-friendly Governor Arakunrin Akeredolu to join the states that have passed the bill by allowing our House of Assembly to pass the bill.

“The House Assembly and our union have been partners in progress. NULGE has maximally supported this administration hence, our plea that the bill be passed in furtherance of making teachers’ salary the first-line charge as provided by the National Assembly.

“We are pleading with our honourable members to pass the bill in due course as the House of Assembly election is coming very soon. You rub my back and rub your back will be the title of the game,” Taiwo said.