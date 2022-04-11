NULGE rescinds decision to shut down operations in Anambra

The leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees in Anambra State has rescinded its earlier directive for members to shut down activities following attacks on council headquarters by gunmen.

Samson Chikwelu, state Chairman of the union, said this in Awka on Friday.

The union had directed that its members in the 21 local governments of the state to stay away from work from April 7 to 13, 2022 for their safety from possible attacks.

Chikwelu said the reversion of the directive followed a meeting with the officials of the state government on April 7.

“The earlier action was as a result of our workers and facilities being targeted by gunmen.”

He alleged that the government had not done enough to ensure the safety of workers.

The chairman said that the union lost a member in the recent attack on Nnewi North headquarters in Ukpo.

It would be recalled that gunmen attacked Nnewi North Council headquarters, Ukpor last week, where a security man on duty was killed.

But while the union was still pressing on the Ukpor problem, gunmen yet attacked Aguata Council headquarters Ekwulobia on Thursday and razed some buildings and vehicles within the complex.

Chikwelu said the State Executive Council of NUGLE would convene a meeting on April 12 to further deliberate on the matter, while advising members to still be attending work and be security conscious.