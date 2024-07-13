LG autonomy: LP hails S’Court judgment, rejects appointment of LG Transition Committee in Ondo

The Labour Party (LP) has welcomed Thursday’s judgment of the Supreme Court affirming the right of local governments to receive their monthly allocations directly from the federation account.

Ayo Williams, the Ondo State Publicity Secretary of the party, in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday in Akure said the leadership led by Abiodun Agbaje; “applaud the Supreme Court for justifying itself, and for its courage in rendering a definitive decision on this vexed national issue. The clarity it brings will, no doubt, spur further reform for effectiveness, transparency and accountability of local government administration in the country.”

He said the truth has finally prevailed and that soonest when Labour Party take on power in this nation, policies and projects that will always put the people first will be the hallmark of governance.

The statement reads; “the judgement of the Supreme Court granting financial autonomy to the local government is a welcome development to the Nigeria democracy.

“This decision is highly commendable and a step in the right direction. It is also central to grassroot development and accountability.

“Over the years, the local government council has become inactive and redundant in terms of developmental deliveries to the local communities. With the supreme court judgement, it is the dawn of a new day for the Nigeria politics and the people in general.

“In view of this development, the Labour Party in Ondo state wishes to vehemently condemn and reject the action of the State government to appoint new caretaker chairmen and transition committee for the 18 local governments across the state as well as the newly created LCDAs which were already scrapped by a court judgement.

“We call on Mr Governor to obey court rulings and allow for the rule of law to take preeminent.”