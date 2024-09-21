Let any political party present incriminating evidence against my competence, says Edo REC

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Anugbum Onuoha, the Edo Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) has called on political parties in the state to present any incriminating evidence against his competence as state governorship election holds on Saturday.

The REC said this on Friday while speaking on Channels TV, boosting of his competence and readiness to hold a free and fair election.

Recall that Tony Aziegbemi, Edo PDP chairman had prayed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transfer Onuoha over his relationship with Wike.

Onuoha said, “I challenge all the political parties in Edo State to tell me what I have done wrong so far.

“I am ready for the Edo election, and I will not favour any political party. At the end of the day, the people of Edo will have an election that is free from pity.”

While speaking, Onuoha disclosed that his relationship with the FCT minister does not stop his ability to take charge of the election.

He said, “it is a fact that I am a cousin to the minister. Before my appointment, I was invited by the Senate. It screened me, and I was confirmed. I was sworn in by Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, and posted to Edo.

‘Since last year, nobody complained that I am a cousin to the minister. Of course, I am a cousin to the minister. What we should be talking about at this time is the capacity to conduct the election.

“From my background, I am an Associate Professor of Law. People should now ask if I have done thing job before. Yes, I was an electoral commissioner in Rivers State. Nobody has complained. I am coming from the university. I am not a politician. The mere fact that I am a cousin to Wike does not preclude me from being appointed.

“I’m I not a Nigerian? Nigerians should have gone beyond this level.”

Speaking on the commission’s readiness for Saturday election, the REC said.

“The campaign for political parties ended Thursday midnight. We have only one activity left, and that is the election for tomorrow. The INEC is prepared for this election. Yesterday, we distributed sensitive materials. And before we did that; we invited all the stakeholders, and 18 political parties and their agents were on ground to inspect the sensitive materials before the deployment to their respective local governments.

“We asked if they had any reservations, and they said they were satisfied with everything they saw.”