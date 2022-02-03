Legislative business grounded as Reps suspend plenary over absence of order paper

The House of Representatives’ legislative business for Thursday was grounded when there were no copies of the Order Paper, a schedule of activities, forcing the Green Chamber to adjourned plenary to Tuesday next week.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila and members arrived at the Chamber for business of the day, only to discover that the Order Paper which spelt out agenda for each legislative sitting was not available while the Clerk to the House, Ben Akubueze was also not around to give explanation.

The irated Gbajabiamila said: “I’m going to hold you (Clerk) responsible. I’m going to hold whoever is responsible. This House sits at 11, everybody knows that, it’s 11:20, when I came in, nobody was on this floor. None of your Deputies were here. Order paper is not ready.

“What kind of thing is that. What kind of thing is that we are now forced to adjourn the House. Everybody should see me in my office. The House adjourned till Tuesday.”

Peter Akpatason, deputy majority leader of the House, moved a motion for adjournment and it was seconded by Chairman of House Services Committee, Wale Raji.

BusinessDay learnt that the printing of the Order Paper is captured in the General Services expenditure of the National Assembly for which N8.308 billion is appropriated in the 2022 budget.