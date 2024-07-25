Leaders say Navy school system shows where Nigeria missed it

…As Navy Secondary School Port Harcourt graduates 193

Leaders, both political and business, have bemoaned the demise of discipline in schools. They poured lamentation at the passing out and graduation ceremony of 2024 set of the Navy Secondary School in Port Harcourt at the Borokiri Navy facility.

The personalities thus concluded that the way the Navy trains students may be the rescue pillar for Nigeria. They told newsmen that it is easy to realise where Nigeria missed it: discipline at school level.

The Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Ovy Chinedum Chukwuma, led in the nostalgia and recollections. He was supported in the view by the chairman of the event, Vincent Ekpeyong, founder/CEO, Kenyon International West Africa Ltd), as well as the Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China, who is the CEO of the Housing and Construction Mayor Ltd. They all said the Navy seems to hold the key to Nigeria’s leadership deficiency.

Rivers State government thus, stated its plan to think of adopting the Navy model to run public boarding schools in the state. This, the government explained, is because of the high discipline and character excellence needed in public boarding schools in the state.

The state government said it would not only model the Navy College but would recommend it to go beyond the state to all of Nigeria because of the many problems of leadership and discipline it may solve.

He said: “I wish all Nigerian children pass through this level of discipline and grooming. This is the right foundation of any nation, a college system that drills the students into high discipline, character, and best practices of doing things. I am happy this school is in Rivers State. It is very neat and well-ordered with neat compound.”

He assured them that the state government would partner the Navy system because of the kind of man the governor is. “He has a good heart. He will support good ideas that can help the children of Rivers State,” he said.

In his speech, the real estate investor, Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China, who donated N1.35m to promote the ideals of the Navy school, said every right-thinking Nigerian who made it to the venue would surely be elated at what was on display on Saturday.

He talked about the three remaining pillars of Nigerian society, the military, the missionary, and the judiciary, saying the military is at the top. “So, the military is very important in the survival of Nigeria and in resisting attacks on the fabrics of the nation’s defence mechanism.”

The Commandant of the College, Chinonso Edna Omezurike, told the graduands to understand that: “You are the torchbearers of our legacy and the hope and aspirations of the entire school. The world is evolving fast, and it is through thirst for knowledge and a willingness to adapt that you will stay ahead.”

The Deputy Commandant, Mohammed I. Abubakar, said the Military has a system of discipline which cannot be deviated from. He also made it clear that it is not easy to groom human beings.

The senior prefect (Boy), Stephen Diver Emmanuel, told the junior students never to give up, while the girls’ prefect, Chinyere Winner Ijeoma, said relationships built in college last very long.

The parades and the Colour Party (commanded by Ogale De Great) thrilled the large turnout of leaders, parents, and students.