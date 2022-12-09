LBS to equip public sector leaders with capacity to formulate effective policies

The Lagos Business School Public Sector Initiative has launched a new executive programme intended to equip public sector leaders with the capacity to improve their leadership abilities and formulate effective policies.

The programme aims to provide public sector leaders with both global and locally adaptive frameworks, tools, and techniques, critical to influencing the formulation, design and delivery of effective public policies.

According to LBS, the programme will help equip top-tier public sector leaders with the needed capacity to improve leadership, policy formulation and implementation, and create platforms to foster understanding and networking between the public, non-governmental and private sectors.

Franklin Ngwu, academic director/ director of the LBS Public Sector Initiative said the programme will focus on key leadership competencies such as the ability to create a vision and strategy to mobilise people, uphold integrity and respect; collaborate with partners and stakeholders; build cultures of excellence, effectiveness, achieve results and promote innovation and guide change.

Ngwu said the programme is open to senior public leaders who serve as accountable officers in a ministry, or agency or as appointed heads of statutory government agencies and parastatals, ministers, permanent secretaries, chief executives, director general, executive secretaries, or equivalent or are likely to move into such a position within the next two years.

Suleyman Ndanusa, a former director general and chairman of the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission said there is a need for deeper private and public sector collaboration to strengthen the business environment.

Ndanusa, who spoke on the consequences of poor and reactive public sector governance, said that with the right public sector policies in place, Nigeria will be transformed into an economic powerhouse with social stability and an improved standard of living for all.

On his part, Victor Banjo, LBS director of executive education, announced that the programme starts in Lagos on 19 June 2023 with the final module to be held at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore in October 2023.