LBS positions human resources academy for new world of work

In response to the changing world of work, Lagos Business School’s Human Resources Academy (LBS HR Academy) has been positioned as a transformational change partner to organizations that are looking for new ways to navigate the uncertainty and complexity presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The LBS HR Academy is an innovative approach to the development of human resources professionals that are anything but normal. With three distinct levels (foundation, intermediate and advanced), the academy covers a wide range of knowledge, skills, and experience necessary to fully develop as a seasoned human resource professional in an unpredictable world and business environment.

“The Academy is focused on providing core human resources capabilities required to function effectively in an ever-changing world. Participants will gain valuable experience through the interaction with colleagues on the challenges they face in their businesses,” Victor Banjo, the director of executive education at the Lagos Business School said.

He also said the program will feature participants from various sectors of the economy, and the networking opportunity offered by the program, will enrich, and greatly enhance learning and team spirit.

The academy is designed to help participants who are enrolled at various proficiency levels – Foundation, Intermediate and Advanced, to develop a broad understanding of four key strategic contexts such as Business and Commercial Awarenes, Relationship and People Leadership, Human Resource Operations and International Human Resources.

Akin Oparison, the academic director of the Academy said the academy would position participants to strategically make vital decisions that will enhance their growth and benefit their organizations.

“Using the highly successful case study methodology, a major learning tool which has been perfected by Lagos Business School faculty members, participants will be challenged to produce ‘box-less’ solution-focused thinking. Role-play and simulation games will also be used to help participants revolutionize their thinking and turn them into natural problem solvers,” He further said.

The program will run for a duration of 18-24 months, depending on the proficiency level enrolled on.

LBS is the graduate business school of Pan-Atlantic University, owned by the Pan-Atlantic University Foundation (PAUF), a non-profit foundation registered in Nigeria. Its offerings have been accredited globally and ranked among the best in Africa, as it systematically strives to improve the practice of management on the continent.