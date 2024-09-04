An Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has written to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, over the ordeal of 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters who are facing treasonable charges levelled against them by the Federal Government.

In his letter received by the AGF Office on Tuesday, Olajengbesi said criminalising young demonstrators who protested against hunger and bad governance in Nigeria back in August is an affront to the rule of law.

He said the right to peaceful assembly and protest is the bedrock of any democratic society, enshrined in the 1999 Constitution and safeguarded by international human rights instruments to which Nigeria is a party.

“To criminalise citizens for exercising their legitimate right to dissent through peaceful protest not only constitutes a breach of these legal protections but also tarnishes Nigeria’s standing on the global stage,” he said.

Olajengbesi said the approach of the government is counterproductive and inimical to the ideals of democracy and free expression.

He urged Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, to ensure the protection of citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly and expression.

Olajengbesi added, “It is incumbent upon us to prevent the normalization of criminalizing lawful dissent, which undermines the democratic fabric of our society.

“Historically, governments that have resorted to such heavy-handed tactics have invariably eroded their legitimacy in the eyes of both the citizenry and the international community.

“I have faith in your unwavering dedication to justice and the rule of law, and I am confident that your intervention will help realign the government’s approach towards a more just and democratic course.

“Therefore, I earnestly appeal to you to ensure that all charges against the arrested protesters are immediately rescinded and that they are released without further delay. It is vital that we uphold the rule of law and refrain from punitive actions against those who merely seek to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights.”