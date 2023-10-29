Lawmakers cruise in new SUVs while citizens struggle

Lawmakers have begun receiving their new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) despite heavy criticism from the public.

The House of Representatives spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, confirmed that some members have already taken delivery of the vehicles, with priority given to female lawmakers, people with disabilities, and the elderly.

The purchase of SUVs has been met with widespread outrage, with many Nigerians questioning the government’s spending priorities when the country is struggling with a high cost of living, dilapidated infrastructure, and widespread poverty. Human rights groups have also condemned the move, calling it “insensitive” and “provocative.”

In response to the criticism, the Senate has defended the purchase, saying that the vehicles are necessary for lawmakers to carry out their duties effectively. However, many Nigerians remain unconvinced, arguing that the government could have spent the money on more pressing needs.

The purchase of SUVs for Nigerian lawmakers is a controversial issue, highlighting the deep divisions between the government and its citizens. The government’s decision to spend money on luxury vehicles at a time when many Nigerians are struggling to meet their basic needs has been widely criticized as insensitive and out of touch.

In the long term, the purchase of the SUVs could have a negative impact on the government’s legitimacy. If the government is seen as being out of touch with the needs of its citizens, it may become more difficult for it to implement its policies and programs.