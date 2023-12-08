Lawmakers abandon 2024 budget defence, reject CBN, Customs, FIRS reps

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Friday rejected the representatives of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Controller General of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) and the Executive Director of Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) during the 2024 budget Defence.

The House Committee on Appropriation gave the directive when all MDAs were asked to appear before the Committee led by the Chairman, Abubakar Bichi.

The lawmakers summoned the CBN Governor, CG Customs, and FIRS bosses to appear in person on Monday 10 am prompt without any excuses.

Details later…