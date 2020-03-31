Lawmaker urges FG to suspend payment for basic amenities

The Federal Government has been urged to extend her palliatives to include suspension of payment of electricity and water bills for the ordinary Nigerians for two months in the wake of dwindling economic fortunes, exacerbated by the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

A Member of the House of Representatives, representing Maiyama/Koko/Besse Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Shehu Koko who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Airforce made this call in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

Koko said Nigeria is going through trying times just like the international communities and urged the Federal Government to provide basic amenities like water and electricity at no cost especially to those at the grassroots.

He said: “This I believe will go a long way to assist the federal government’s decision to provide relief materials to citizens this period.

“Though these amenities are private sector driven, we urge the government to intervene and ameliorate the sufferings of the people”.

Koko also lauded President Buhari’s order to shutdown states mostly infected with the virus for two weeks which is a step in the right direction.

While thanking President Buhari for the immediate implementation of the repayment moratorium for all Tradermoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans, the lawmaker said free access to power and water should be included.

Recall that President Muhammadu had on Sunday, March 29 announced the Implementation of the moratorium for traders to cushion the effect of the outbreak on the economy.

Therefore Koko asked the Government to include suspension of payment of basic amenities and called on Nigerians especially his constituents to adhere to the stay at home order in line with the government’s directive starting Tuesday 31st March.

“I will also use this trying period to educate my constituents on the danger of Coronavirus and preventive ways to contain the virus for a better Nigeria”, he said.