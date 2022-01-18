Lawmaker empowers constituents with N40m worth tools

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Aliyu Ibrahim Nana, has distributed tools worth over N40 million, aimed at empowering the people of his constituency to be economically independent.

Some of the items include motorcycles, grinding machines, generating sets and sewing machines. He also dug 15 motorize boreholes, installed one transformer to better the lives of the people of his constituency.

The lawmaker also offered N5,000 each to 86 persons trained in various skills acquisition programmes and certificates of participation are issued to them.

The lawmaker, who is representing Keffi West Constituency in the statehouse said, the gesture was in fulfillment of his campaign promises made to the people, aimed at engaging them into useful ventures.

Nana, who doubles as the chairman, House Committee on Pilgrims added that the gesture was borne out of his desire to leverage the people from the current economic hardship being faced.

“Today I am distributing 45 Jincheng motorcycles, 45 grinding machines, 8 generators, and five sewing machines.

“I urge you to use these items in order to be self-reliant and to improve your standard of living and that of your family members,” he said.

The lawmaker who acknowledged the importance of water to human existence disclosed that the 15 boreholes dung in his constituency cut across the five electoral wards in the area.

According to him, he who provides water provides life, as humans cannot survive without water, he just expressed hope that the installation of the transformer would boost power supply in the area.

Nana said aside from the gesture, he has trained 86 youths in different skills, such as liquid soap, shampoo, room freshers among others in order to enable them to become self-reliant and to contribute their quota to the development of the constituency and the state at large.

He assured the people of good representation in the assembly that would change their lives positively and for the overall development of the constituency.

Commenting, Abdullahi Adamu, Senator representing Nasarawa West in the National Assembly, and Idris Mohammed Idris, the State Commissioner for Works commended Nana for touching the lives of the people of his constituency positively and called for its sustenance.

They have also called on the people of the area and the state at large to support the APC government at all levels to succeed for more dividends of democracy.

One of the beneficiaries, Mohammed Bello Yakubu, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and assured him of their support at all times.