Dangote, CBN Governor commend Ogun State’s investment drive

The president of Dangote Industries, Aliko Dangote, and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for turning the state into an investment haven for businesses.

Speaking at the recent commissioning of the 42-kilometer Sagamu Interchange–Abeokuta dual carriageway by President Muhammadu Buhari, Dangote also commended other giant strides of Governor Abiodun especially his style of governance, and his private-sector imprint in the state.

“Governor Abiodun is coming with a lot of private sector experience and we as industrialists in the state do not even have to tell him what we need because he is one of us,” he said.

According to Dangote, Abiodun swung into action and fixed the abandoned road linking Ogun State from the Epe side of Lagos, which he said was abandoned for many years.

He further described the Governor’s emergence as a breath of fresh air for so many investors currently investing and doing business in the state.

“I think having Dapo Abiodun as the governor of Ogun State is attracting a lot of investors to Ogun. Any serious investor does not have to think about it. They should just move there and invest,” Dangote advised.

On his part, Godwin Emefiele said that upon assumption of office, Governor Abiodun approached CBN with his development blueprint for Ogun state.

Emefiele said that Ogun State under the administration of Governor Abiodun has been developing the agricultural sector, infrastructure, and improving the ease of doing business in the state in order to encourage more manufacturing companies to come into the state to establish their businesses.

“I must say he has done an excellent job, beginning with the very impressive Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) growth that stands out from most across the country. This is primarily because he has been able to attract more investors to establish in Ogun State. I would like to congratulate him and his people. And I think will give more people in the private sector the boost to come into governance,” Emefiele added.