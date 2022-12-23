Lawmaker, Akande-Sadipe, commissions seven transformers, boreholes, school projects in Ibadan

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency has commissioned seven transformers, five boreholes and seven school projects for the people of her constituency.

The projects commissioned included solar powered boreholes, located at Temidire-Agbamu; Ile-Baale Omiyale; Alagba olomi; Ajisola and Seko areas of Oluyole.

Also commissioned were transformers located at Ajofeebo; Oorelope Isale-Alfa; Kolajo; Olomi; Idi-Ayunre Police Station and Alata. The transformers are of 500/32 Kva capacity each.

The school projects commissioned are located at Ajofeebo, Agbamu, Ifesowapo, Boluwaji and Olonde areas of Oluyole.

The newly commissioned 3-6 classrooms per block, are equipped with modern instructional materials, comfortable desks and chairs, replacing dilapidated structures.

A statement by the Federal Lawmaker’s Media aide, Olamilekan Olusada indicated that the commissioning started on Thursday at different locations in Oluyole Federal constituency.

Speaking at the borehole locations, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe said provision of water was a fulfilment of her commitment to the well-being of her constituency.

Read also: Makinde approves reconstruction of Ijio- Idiko-Ile Road

She also said the development gladdens her heart, adding that she has been able to provide safe water to her constituency, while she has also facilitated electricity and quality education in Oluyole.

“The 5,000 litres solar powered boreholes throughout the wards of Oluyole Federal constituency, is a significant milestone for our local government,” the Reps’ member said.

“The provision of 500/33KVA transformers being commissioned in different locations, is one of our major campaign pillars. Many of these communities have lived without electricity for years and I pray this will definitely provide relief to our people,” she further said.

She added that the provision of solar powered street lights would improve security in communities at night and promote small-scale businesses.

“Several of these communities have also benefited from the last batch of 100 solar street lights facilitated by me. This is just the start of the commissioning; there are many more to visit in the coming weeks”, added her media aide.

Appreciating the Lawmaker through official letters, the beneficiary communities applauded the unprecedented feats of Tolulope Akande-Sadipe.

They equally commended her gesture, saying Akande-Sadipe’s resolve to ensure qualitative education for children was highly commendable.

The letters also indicated that they have never experienced such widespread dividend of democracy in the history of Oluyole.

The commissioning ceremonies were attended by Traditional rulers, top clerics, political leaders, and community leaders in Oluyole Federal Constituency.