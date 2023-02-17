LAWMA, Lotus Bank partner on empowerment programme for widows

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in collaboration with Lotus Bank recently organised an empowerment programme for widows from which about 300 of them (the widows) benefited.

The programme, which was held at LAWMA’s Zonal Office in Ogudu, had in attendance widows in the employment of LAWMA and other waste service providers in the state.

Ibrahim Odumboni, MD/CEO of LAWMA, said in his opening speech that the state government prioritised the welfare of widows, adding that the empowerment programmed was achieved with the support of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“This is not the first time we are doing this; we did it during last year’s Ramadan and, by God’s grace, it is already part of our plans to replicate same, come this year’s Ramadan. We cherish you a lot, and the governor does not take your welfare lightly,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “today, we have the partnership of Lotus Bank, which has joined us in this progressive train, to take care of your financial needs, as you open accounts with them today. Do not forget to exercise your civic responsibilities during the forthcoming elections, vote for the right candidate, we will continue to support you,” he said.

Kafayat Araoye, the managing director of Lotus Bank, expressed appreciation to the widows for embracing the bank, promising them a robust collaboration for business loans.

Araoye, who was represented by Yemisi Mayagbon, the bank’s General Manager, assured the women of ease and quicker access to their money, especially with the current money crisis at banks, adding that Lotus Bank was committed to women empowerment.

Some of the beneficiaries, Tawa Obakoya and Olawunmi Badmus, who received electronic blenders and food items, thanked the organisers for the initiative, promising their continuous support for Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Kunle Adebiyi; an Executive Director at LAWMA, Isiaka Ajani Lawal, Executive Director of Lotus Bank, Fuad Oloto, LAWMA senior management staff members, among others, attended the event.

In a related development, Odumboni, at a brief meeting with recyclers and pickers at Olusosun Landfill, described them as the main drivers of the circular economy, urging them to be more committed and supportive of the state government which, he said, has prioritised their welfare and ensured they conducted their businesses in a conducive environment.