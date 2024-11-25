LAWMA advocates environmental sustainability through waste recycling

Muyiwa Gbadegesin, managing director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA)

Muyiwa Gbadegesin, managing director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has advocated for ‘green justice’ and environmental sustainability by harnessing economic opportunities in waste recycling.

Gbadegesin spoke at an event tagged, “Sustaining the planet, upholding the law: Green justice in action”. The programme, which was held at Babcock University Law Campus, Iperu, Ogun State, brought together various sustainability advocates.

The LAWMA boss, who was one of the panelists, stressed the need to harness economic opportunities in waste materials by diverting them from landfills, for recyclable purposes, and by so doing reduce environmental hazards.

He said that LAWMA has undertaken an initiative to replace the landfill in Epe with a state-of-the-art waste-to-energy plant, capable of processing 2,500 tonnes of waste daily and generating between 60 and 80 megawatts of electricity.

He noted that legislation was key to achieving a sustainable future, recalling that 50 residents were recently arraigned before a mobile court for reckless waste dumping, demonstrating LAWMA’s commitment to enforcing environmental laws of the state.

Gbadegesin stressed the importance of harmonising waste management practices with existing legal frameworks to unlock legal partnerships, highlighting how the agency achieved that, by strengthening its legal unit and enhancing public communication strategies, adding that strong legislation backed by enforcement was key to achieving a sustainable future.

“The greatest challenge to sustainability lies in human behaviour. Whether it stems from a lack of knowledge or deeply ingrained attitudes towards waste management, we must continue to educate and enforce compliance to achieve our environmental goals”, he said.

He outlined LAWMA’s approach to addressing various challenges through public education, enforcement, and community engagement, reiterating the importance of households owing bins, separating waste from source and utilising reusable bags.

He further spoke about the key role that LAWMA Academy plays in educating pupils and students across primary and secondary schools, with the academy regularly visiting schools for interactive learning experience and outreach on sustainable waste management.

Contributing to the discussion, Kehinde Fadare, KPMG’s sustainable development advisor, highlighted the importance of behavioral change in achieving sustainability goals.

Fadare stated that driving meaningful change required fundamental shift on how individuals see waste, emphasising that having the right mindset would help move the focus from cost-related challenges, facilitating easier implementation of sustainability initiatives.

He called for stronger public-private partnerships, stressing that while government actions played a crucial role, collaboration with private entities was essential for leveraging mutual strengths and achieving sustainable results.

Similarly, Modupeoluwa Williams, sustainability consultant at Forvis Mazars, identified shifting cultural behaviours as a significant challenge in waste management, particularly regarding consumption patterns.

She referenced the transition from reusable bottled drinks to single-use plastic bottles, acknowledging this as an advancement that came with environmental repercussions, calling for the adoption of best practices such as reducing, substituting, recycling, and ensuring safe disposal of waste.

Expanding on the popular “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” concept, the panel agreed that there should be a fourth principle, “Refuse,” urging individuals to actively reject items contributing to environmental degradation, noting that this would help curb the influx of waste at its source.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

