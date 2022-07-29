LAWMA academy holds summer school for children

LAWMA Academy, the educational arm of Lagos Waste Management Authority, is set to hold a four-week summer school for children between the ages of 8 and13.

The summer school which commences from 1st August to 26th August, 2022 is scheduled to take place at its headquarters, Ijora-Olopa, Lagos.

The training is said to be the second in its series and it aimed at educating pupils on effective waste management and environmental best practice.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, in a statement signed and made available to BusinessDay by the Director, Public Affairs LAWMA, Folashade Kadiri, explained that the summer school was put together to groom the younger generation on the need to imbibe a positive mindset and outlook on environmental issues, during the holiday period.

“The summer school programme is designed to educate children from a tender age on the concept of waste and environmental management, to raise ambassadors for a cleaner and healthier environment, with seasoned facilitators in a conducive learning environment. This will help to groom children as responsible environmental advocates while providing other fun-filled activities to aid the learning process,” he said.

Odumboni urged parents and guardians to use the opportunity presented by the long vacation in schools to enroll their children and wards for participation in the summer school, adding that children who could not participate physically, could connect online.

According to the team lead of the academy, Elizabeth Ademola, the summer school programme was structured to simplify the concepts of waste and environmental management to children, to ensure that every child had sufficient and holistic knowledge of issues bordering on environmental sustainability.

“Being an educative/social forum, we have designed various activities such as, classroom lessons, quiz competitions, essay competitions, debates, indoor and outdoor games, impromptu speeches, excursions, video games, culinary classes, field trips and excursions, researches and experiments on waste management, career talks and lots more,” she stressed.

She further informed that registration for the free summer school programme would end on Friday, 29th July, 2022.

It could be recalled that the LAWMA educational arm was recently awarded as, “The best in the promotion of environmental education to youths and students in the state,” at the 3rd edition of Lagos waste forum sustainability award, organised by Statewide Waste and Environmental Education Programme (SWEEP) Foundation, at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba.