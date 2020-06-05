Lawal, Lagos agric commissioner resigns to become Oniru of Iruland

Lagos State commissioner for agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, has resigned his appointment to become the Oniru of Iruland having been so elected by the members of the royal family.

The state executive council, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, confirmed this on Friday, saying Lawal having satisfied all legal requirements, the council has approved his nomination and appointment as the new Oba-elect of Iruland.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, in a statement, stated that the appointment of Lawal as the Oniru-elect takes immediate effect.

Lawal is succeeding late Oba Idowu Abiodun, former Oniru of Iruland, who passed on in 2019 at the age of 82.

The Oniru-elect was born in 1970 to late Chief T. A. Lawal- Akapo, the Ojora of Lagos (1977-1993) and Olori M. A. Lawal-Akapo. Gbolahan is a Lagos Prince from the Ojora, Aromire, Shokun and Abisogun branch of Oniru royal families of Lagos State.

The former ADC to former governor of Lagos State Bola Tinubu, holds an Executive MSc in CITIES (LSE, Cities) from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He also obtained an MSc in Violence, Conflict and Development from the School of Oriental and African Studies [SOAS], University of London in 2008; a BSc Hons. in Botany from the University of Port-Harcourt in 1992 and a product of the famous St. Gregory’s College, Lagos.

He is a seasoned administrator with over 25 years postgraduate experience with an in-depth knowledge of the workings of the public sector.

Lawal started his career as a scientific officer with the Raw Materials Research and Development Council at the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology in 1994. He later joined The Nigeria Police Force and was commissioned as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent.