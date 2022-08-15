Laureates College founder urges youths to work hard, shun vices

Youths in the country have been urged to work hard, focus on their academics and shun vices so as to live a fulfilled life.

Speaking at the 2022 valedictory service of Laureates College Lagos, the founder of the school, Olatokunbo Arinola Somolu regretted that most young ones are now more attracted to making quick money without working for it.

Somolu, who is also the first Nigerian female to obtain a PhD in engineering field, stressed the need for youths to be patience, adding that young ones who work hard steadily will attain greatness in life.

‘’We are in the computer age, everyone particularly the youths want to make it overnight; they want to buy the most expensive cars; it does not work that way; you have to pay your dues. It is one day at a time. They should be focused and stop looking at other people’s wealth. Youths should work in line with God’s own timing and with time, they will achieve their set goals in life,’’ she said.

She frowned at parents who do not create time for their children, saying: “Some parents mostly mothers are busy pursuing after money without spending little time with their children; making money is good, but not at the expense of your children. These children need to be monitored.’’

She also appealed to parents and guardians not to choose course of study for their children and wards.

Explaining further, she said: “Children should be encouraged to choose course of study for themselves because they are the ones to read such courses. Gone are the days when parents forced their children to choose certain courses because their neighbour’s son is studying such in the university.

“A child must not be a medical doctor to make it in life; the most important thing is for him to be educated; he can become wealthy through other professions,’’ she said.

While commending the graduating students, Principal of Laureates College, Sadiq Ibrahim explained that they have been taught leadership skills and moral counselling that will enable them have voice and develop sense of justice.

Giving word of exhortation, tagged ‘Overcoming obstacles’, to the students, Ifiok Ukobo assured them that they would always encounter obstacles in their life journey and advised that they should be strong and courageous to overcome the challenges as they come.

“The obstacles you encounter in life is common to humanity, imbibe the attitude of telling yourself that you will always overcome any obstacle, that will give you courage and hope,” he said.

He stressed the need for them to acknowledge Christ in their lives, who according to him, will always make a way of escape in any difficult situation they will face in life.

On his part, the overall best graduating student who delivered valedictory speech, appealed to young ones to concentrate on their studies and that they should not be distracted by negative influences in the social media and in society.

Highlight of the event was prize presentation to the graduating students.