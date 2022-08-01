Lateef Hussein former VC of LASU is dead

The management of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo has announced the death of Lateef Akanni Hussein a former vice-chancellor of the institution.

The former education administrator was reported to have died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, after a brief illness at the age of 75.

The university management announced the death of Akanni Hussein, a Professor of Physics on Monday, August 1, 2022 via the school’s Twitter page @LASUOfficial.

Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the vice-chancellor confirmed the news and said she was deeply shocked at her former boss’s death.

Olatunji-Bello served under Hussein’s leadership as the deputy vice-chancellor of LASU.

He was the 6th substantive vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University from 2005 to 2011, and also worked as a lecturer in the Department of Physics, University of Ibadan (UI).

While at the University of Ibadan, Hussein was once the chairman of the Muslim community within the university community.

The former university don has been buried today according to Islamic rites at Atan cemetery shortly after a Janazah prayer at LASUTH Central Mosque, Ikeja, Lagos.

Recall that under the leadership of Hussein as the vice-chancellor in 2011, LASU rewarded 545 students with scholarships for their diligence and hard work.

The former VC who believed in hard work and merit said that the award is given to all students who attained a minimum of 4.0 in their Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) at the end of every session.

“The purpose of this is to encourage and motivate our students in the university to face their studies and create room for healthy rivalry among brilliant and intelligent students. It will be an understatement to say that a reasonable number of previous and present recipients are born without silver spoons,” he said then.