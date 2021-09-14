LASUBEB equips teachers for better service delivery

Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) in collaboration with Viewpoint Educational Services Limited, has equipped teachers with modern technical skills to better impart knowledge to students in Lagos.

The teachers were trained during a workshop on production and management of instructional materials organised for 100 public primary school teachers/vocational centre managers from across the 20 local government areas of the state, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the workshop, Wahab Alawiye-King, the executive chairman, LASUBEB, charged the participants to learn, relearn and unlearn in order to be able to deliver quality services.

“In line with the state government’s objective this training is to re-envision and re-engineer you for better service delivery, develop your skills and competencies. It is also meant to make you dexterous in delivering qualitative services” he said.

He welcomed the partnership with Viewpoint Educational Services, describing the group as “versatile, result-oriented consultancy firm with a track record in manpower development in the state public service.”

Alawiye-King noted that the promotion of effective learning via empowering teachers and vocational centre officers to produce and improvise instructional materials could not be overemphasised. He added that instructional materials provide the core information that pupils will experience, learn, and apply during a course vis a vis offering a common experience upon which late learning can be developed.

Saheed Ibikunle, board member of LASUBEB, on his part, explained that the train-the-trainer workshop was organised because experience has shown that what a student learns through instructional materials tends to be retained.

“Research has shown that the use of instructional materials enhances teaching and learning. The role of instructional materials cannot be overestimated”, he said.

Ibikunle, therefore, urged the participants to go back to their respective schools or resource centres to make the best use of the knowledge gained.

Oguntona Taiye, director, administration and human resources, advised the participants: “I want you to take full advantage of this unique opportunity that Viewpoint Educational Services Limited will be providing. Remember that to whom much is given much is expected.”

Abiola Sidikat, a facilitator at the workshop stressed the need for teachers to always make themselves available for such training, saying that today’s teachers are not well equipped and trained to impact learners. Hence they end up mutilating the child they are hired to nurse intellectually.

“If teachers are not well equipped to impact students, they end up killing the zeal and passion to learn in the students,” she added.

Sidikat called on the participants to ensure they maximise the benefits of the training to actualise the purpose of their being called change agents. She encouraged the teachers to learn how to task their minds to be productive and impactful.

“You are change agents, make it count,” she said.

Anthonia Ogbolu-Gadama, a participant from Home Economic Centre, Ikota, described the workshop as an eye-opener to her.

“The experience is wonderful. I learnt ways to make my career a win-win affair. We were taught how we can improvise through the use of social media. I will use the knowledge and skills gained to make teaching more interesting and competitive,” she said.

For Awe Modupe, this kind of training should be extended to the grassroots as it affords the teachers new insight into teaching and learning beyond mere standing before the students to teach.

“I gained a lot in the area of practical ways to use instructional materials to improve learning” Modupe said.