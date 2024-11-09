LASU study finds high sexual violence in Nigeria, calls for action

A study conducted by the rape research team of Lagos State University (LASU) in twelve states across the country’s six geopolitical zones has revealed alarming rates of childhood sexual abuse with 35 per cent with data showing that both married and unmarried women experience significant sexual violence.

The research, titled; Emerging Patterns and Determinants of rape: Comparative Study of a rural-urban area of Nigeria, analysed data from 3,000 females across urban-rural areas in twelve states.

The 34 million research was funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund ( TETFUND), which shows that there is evidence of childhood sexual abuse, rape among young females, women of reproductive age, elderly females and marital rape in rural-urban areas.

The eight-man team led by Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Omobitan Olufunsho as the principal investigator, presented the key findings at the national dissemination seminar held at the ACEITSE lecture hall in the university’s main campus, OJo.

Speaking on the choice of rape as a topic of research, Omobitan stated that it is a contemporary issue, not only in Nigeria but globally, noting that the research project had fostered interdisciplinary collaboration in the institution, bringing together experts from sociology, economics, counselling, geography and planning.

“The girl child needs to be protected; the female youth also needs to be protected from sexual harassment, from rape, even women generally, husbands harassing their wives, so it is a contemporary issue”, he said.

The research team coordinator, Onipede Wusu, Professor of Sociology and Demography, LASU, said the project formally kicked off in April 2021, with funding from TETFund and concluded earlier this year, producing some interesting findings.

He revealed that the team used a mixed-method approach to generate and analyse quantitative and qualitative data on emerging patterns and determinants of rape among females in rural and in urban communities, in 12 Nigerian states, with findings suggesting that rape incidence is generally higher in rural than in urban communities in Nigeria.

He stated what is particularly interesting was that the outcomes of the research also suggest that family members and neighbours are the principal perpetrators of rape while listing childhood sexual abuse experience, ethnicity, childhood family situation and background as critical risk factors of various forms of rape.

The research findings, which were later presented by each of the eight members of the team, established that there is evidence of childhood sexual abuse, rape among young females, women of reproductive age, elderly females and marital rape in rural and urban communities.

It concluded that to constrain the incidence of rape in Nigeria, effective child protection law, sustained campaigns against sexual violence and harmful lifestyles as well as family sanctity are imperative.

Speaking on the research, the vice chancellor of LASU Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, described the study as an unprecedented, most comprehensive, and most profoundly empirical study on rape in Nigeria, urging all relevant stakeholders to give the outcome all the seriousness it deserves.

According to her, “Rape, you will all agree with me, is a global social and public health problem. In virtually all cultures, violent sexual engagement and defilement of all categories of females is a disturbing reality.

“Hence, this study’s outcomes and recommendations must be taken seriously by all stakeholders in Nigeria, including government agencies, lawmakers, advocacy groups, community leaders, school administrators, teachers, parents, guardians, religious leaders, individuals and the public.”

The VC urged everyone in a position to safeguard female children as well as adult and aged women who are the major victims of rape in rural and urban communities.

“I am particularly glad to witness the completion of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Fund (NRF) study, which grant for this study was awarded in 2021 to the Rape Research Team made up of eight (8) faculty members in Social Sciences and Education in Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos, Nigeria.

“I am thrilled that during my tenure as the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor of this prestigious University, this TETFund NRF grant in the tune of N34 million was won.”

Speaking further on what the government should do with the finding, the Coordinator of the team, Wusu, said there is a need to come out with quick policies like child protection, noting that child protection is critical, while there is a need to give support to married women to be able to speak up.

According to Wusu, “It is when they speak up that they would be able to get support.” He added that from the sample gathered, about 20 per cent of married women complained of abuse nationally, which is not a small percentage in that sample, so it means that something should be done.”

“But in the southern part where there is more enlightenment, where the issue of childhood marriage has been handled to a large extent, you can see the percentage is higher”.

Share