Lastma releases travel advisory ahead of APC rally Tuesday

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has released a travel advisory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The presidential campaign event will take place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

According to a statement released by Bolaji Oreagba, general manager of LASTMA as a result of the procession, the presidential rally, the APC presidential candidate, party stalwarts, party faithful, and supporters will commence from the local airport to the stadium via Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland Ikorodu Road (Idi-Iroko, Anthony, Obanikoro, Onipanu, and Fadeyi), Jibowu Empire, and the Moshalashi Ojuelegba Barracks Stadium.

Hence, Motorists are advised to make use of the following alternative routes during the procession:

From local airport to Maryland: use Kodesoh Obafemi Way to Kudirat Abiola Way (Old Oregun Road) to Ojota to Maryland and connect destination.

From local airport to Ketu-Mile 12: use Kodesoh>Obafemi Awolowo Way Secretariat Road-> Johnson Avenue >(7-Up) Ojota Interchange>Ketu and connect destination.

While the procession holds on the Main Carriage Way on Ikorodu Road, the Service Lane will be available for use by the Motorists without any hassle.

In addition, in order to reduce inconvenience and travel time before and during the procession/rally, Motorists can make use of the following:

Ikorodu to Lagos/ Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Lagos/Oshodi are advised to take the Old Toll Gate>Alapere>Ogudu >Iyana Oworo>Third Mainland Bridge and connect destination.

Apapa-Oshodi Expressway to Lagos use: Oshodi Bridge >Anthony Bridge >Gbagada> Iyana Oworo> Third Mainland bridge to connect destination.

Ojuelegba – Surulere use: Lawanson -Itire Road>Ogunlana Drive Akerele>Shitta Roundabout

(a) Adeniran Ogunsaya>Bode Thomas

(b) Masha>Adelabu>Census> Babs Animashaun>Bode> Thomasor (Doyin>Eric Moore>Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries)Costain and connect destination

(c)Masha Kilo

COSTAIN SURULERE USE:

(a) Costain>iponri>ponri Estate> Bode Thomas and connect destination

(b) Costain>Abebe Village>Eric Moore>Doyin>Bode Thomas OR Babs Animashaun (Babs Animashaun> Census> Adelabu)—Masha) and connect destination

“In order to reduce inconvenience, travel time, and ensure safety and security of all road users, adequate security and law enforcement personnel will be deployed along the entire dedicated routes to the stadium and alternative roads,”Oreagba said.

“We humbly seek the support and cooperation of all road users, and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,”Oreagba said.