LASG, US call for African culture preservation

The Lagos State Government and the United States (U.S) Consulate in Lagos have emphasised the need for Nigerians to promote tourism and preserve African culture.

Speaking at the Festival of Arts and Culture tagged Culturati 2024, held at the weekend at Freedom Park, Lagos Island, Idris Aregbe, the special adviser to the Lagos State governor on tourism arts and culture; Julie Mckay, the public affairs officer, US Consulate in Lagos, and others, reiterated the need to promote African culture.

Lagos Island was agog till the wee hours of Sunday during the Culturati 2024 organised by the Lagos State government through the ministry of tourism, arts and culture, in conjunction with Culturati Africa and other private organisations.

The event tagged ‘Celebrate Diversity and Unity’ is aimed at promoting tourism, preserving the African culture, and showcasing talents in the creative industry to the global community.

Aregbe said the annual festival was to promote Lagos economic development with a call on youths to embrace their mother tongue and avoid westernisation of Nigerian culture.

Julie McKay said the event was an amazing way to learn about culture, share culture and connect with people.

He assured more collaboration, noting that the United States has invested over one point two million dollars to promote tourism in Lagos.

“The US Mission here in Nigeria is all about preserving and sharing culture. We’ve invested over $1.2 million to help Nigerians preserve culture. It is about connecting different cultures, collaborating, and learning about them. We absolutely support that, and I am so happy to be here,” he said.

Earlier, Adetola Bakinsola, the CEO, Culturati, stated that the high point of this year’s event was the featuring of a community library to promote increased literacy and cultural education among youths.

“This platform celebrates traditional art, craft, music, storytelling, entertainment, and fashion, ensuring these elements are not only preserved but also passed on in engaging and innovative ways. Supporting this event fosters pride in our African identity and sustains traditions for this generation and beyond”, she said.

The 2024 Culturati Festival of Arts and Culture showcased products of over 100 small and medium entrepreneurs in an exhibition with performances from different artists and cultural groups.

