LASG to deepen revenue drive among MDAs, parastatals

In a bid to realise the goal of the present administration’s revenue drive, the Lagis State Government (LASG) through the Parastatals Monitoring Office recently held its quarterly Parastatals Revenue Generating Meeting (PARGEM) with heads of parastatals, agencies and government-owned companies in the state.

“I want to say that, at this revenue meeting, we will not look at the revenue alone, but the possibility of improving our revenue from existing sources, explore new avenues of generating revenue, deployment of technology so as to enhance the ease of doing business, as well as blockage of leakages,” Adetutu Oluremi Ososanya, permanent secretary (PS), Parastatals Monitoring Office, said in a statement signed by Kayode Abayomi, director, public affairs, Parastatals Monitoring Office.

According to Ososanya, the two-day parastatals revenue general meeting will deepen collaboration amongst parastatals, agencies and government-owned companies. She stated that it is paramount to share experiences and work together as a team in order to move the state forward.

Read also: Revenue: Lagos unveils new revenue portal, targets improved IGR

Ososanya also reiterated that the revenue meeting was not meant to rate the revenue performance of each of the parastatals, agencies and government owned companies, but to propel them to do better, identify impeding factors in their operations and to find solutions towards enhanced performance.

“We all acknowledge the fact that without revenue, the whole essence of governance is lost. Therefore, it was meant for government to continue to render services to the citizens in accordance with their expectations,” she stated.

According to the statement, the meeting had 80 listed parastatals, agencies and government-owned companies assessed and were grouped according to their respective pillars under the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus agenda of the governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.