Lagos unveils new revenue portal to boost IGR, simplify payment

The Lagos State government has unveiled a new revenue known as Lagos Revenue Portal (LRP).

The LRP is an innovative platform carefully designed to boost revenue for the state by streamline tax processes and checking leakages within the system.

It is also designed to create convenience of payment for taxpayers and boost their confidence in the system.

Kadiri Ogunbo, the special adviser to the governor on Lagos State taxation and revenue, unveiled this at a media parley, held at Revenue House, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to Ogunbo, “The initiative, LRP, is meant is part of the State’s drive towards improved fiscal efficiency and transparency ensuring seamless process and providing ease of doing business.

Details later..